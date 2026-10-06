The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
12h

Thanks for this excellent summary of the present crisis and historic analysis. The list of examples of crime and violence brought by immigration is simply terrifying.

The French indeed did it to themselves. The question is -- can France be saved? The only way out of it, it seems, would be to stop the immigration from Muslim countries, review the current immigrants and recently naturalized citizens and deport/denaturalize anyone who has any record of criminal or antisocial behavior. Leave only those who have shown good progress towards assimilation. It's a lot of work -- but you cannot leave these people in the country. And of course the laws must be strictly enforced. Why did not police shot at these raging violent lunatics and instead allowed them to run wild for days?

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james rose's avatar
james rose
14h

Assimilation is the key. People from different societies act differently. Idiotic migration policies and the ignorant expectation that they are "just like us". If they were just like us their countries would be just like West.

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