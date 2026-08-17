The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
16h

Very thoughtful and compassionate essay on a great tragedy in the history of DEI run amok.

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J.R.'s avatar
J.R.
16h

This is exactly what I thought about this whole mess: the crime was “noticing” or trying to have a discourse about this. Scary stuff.

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