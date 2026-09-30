The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Andy G's avatar
Andy G
2d

“Let me be clear. I respect the Times.”

Given the reality and the rest of your piece, the obvious question here is: why?

You can respect individuals at the biased media organization. That’s fine.

But respecting the institution itself?

It has earned our non-respect.

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Christina Dragonetti's avatar
Christina Dragonetti
2d

What stuck out for me in the Times article this morning was the statement (paraphrasing) that the attacker either wanted to down the plane to kill the Israelis ‘or’ wanted to commit suicide. There is no ‘or’ in this quotient. The guy was obviously doing both. So to cite suicide as a standalone goal is ridiculous.

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