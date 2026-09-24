The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Joe's avatar
Joe
17h

I always found the Theodore Roosevelt view of immigration clarifying, in that it frames it as a bargain between both the immigrant and those already there where both have obligations to uphold to make the system work:

"In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin.

But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American. If he tries to separate from the rest of America, then he isn’t doing his part as an American. There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all."

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
20h

If and where possible, we should try to limit the # of people coming to America who are less likely to assimilate to our core values of liberty and equality, and work very hard once immigrants are here to assimilate them to those.

But what do we do for existing citizens, whether they are born here or not, who explicitly reject those values or are politically and socially aligned with those who do? Some of these people are arguably part of a hate movement, calling for destruction of America or the blatant discrimination of groups of people they deem "oppressors." Do we have any options to express our intolerance of their illiberal and immoral intolerance? Can and must we treat their stated views and actions and uncritical associations as taboos that are socially unacceptable in polite society and our mainstream politics? If we don't draw that line, what will stop those hateful views from normalizing and destroying our and all liberal democracies?

I'll put a finer point on it: what are the self-limiting principles of "free speech culture?"

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