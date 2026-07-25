The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Joe's avatar
Joe
1h

"Hasan Piker is more extreme than Nick Fuentes. So why does the left embrace him?"

Because they agree with him.

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Dave Mc Lean's avatar
Dave Mc Lean
2h

Very well put. I predict it will fall on deaf ears, or more likely, elicit the hatred the essay describes.

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