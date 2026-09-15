The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
13hEdited

Marxism and all its offshoots and emanations have always been an epistemic shell game where the result remains fixed: the con artist armed with "critical consciousness" (aka gnostic wisdom) wins every time, as they can always claim that their opponent stands outside their circle of the blessed and thus is some combo of corrupt, ignorant, biased and/or brainwashed.

Their strategy has never involved reason, logic or good-faith debate but only a corrupt simulacra of these things, designed to help their group and its members cohere through shared dogma, to influence gullible bystanders who are often disarmed by moral bullying and emotional blackmail, and to let any opponents know that fighting them is hopeless, as all they can expect are ad hominems and character assassination. Also, Marxist/Left theorists simply can't indulge in fair debate, as all their premises are easily sliced and diced: for instance, there are endless examples of aristocrats rebelling against the established order (Lord Byron and Philippe Égalité come to mind) and vice versa, which show that class and wealth are not the godlike determinants they claim them to be.

Marxism has always been a Christian heresy (with Marx its angry prophet), some parts Gnostic and some Manichean, all of it based on the human propensity to mark some of us as Good and some Evil, where those who claim to be the Good get to attack and injure (or worse) those they proclaim as Evil—and yet to do it with a good conscience and disguised as benefactors of humanity.

No matter how many times it results in failure and destruction, it seems to be a permanent part of the post-Christian West, an unkillable sacred idea. It is sort of a Church of Permanent Opposition or maybe just an ugly form of ideological herpes, that always flares up in times of stress.

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NC's avatar
NC
9h

The irony is "lived experience" only counts if it backs up the ideology of the privileged leftist class. Ask Thomas Sowell or Ayaan Hirsi Ali just how valued their lived experience is. But then Marxism above all detests any member of the oppressed class who thinks for themself, which is why the concept of "false consciousness" had to be invented. A handy excuse for sending out the riot police when the masses start asking "where are the sausages?" and other inconvenient questions.

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