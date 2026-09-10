The Radicalist

The Radicalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debkin's avatar
Debkin
2d

So let’s agree we didn’t hear all the evidence. Unless someone reviewed the trial. From what I read the evidence for psychosis was super thin. I also felt appalled at the female/mom solidarity vibe that shouldn’t extend to child murder and wonder how this may have been different if jurors had to see a video of the murders. This wasn’t an instant death for the kids and one can only imagine not just the physical pain but emotional shock at least of the older child. What troubles me about this case and I do still feel sympathy for Linsday Clancy (to be clear not nearly as much as for her children and husband) bc she probably need to be hospitalized but no one is really digging into the insane med cocktail. If you’ve ever known anyone on that roller coaster and it is a roller coaster you’d know that it can really change someone in a very bad way. Something like psychosis would be exceedingly rare in normal doses but there are still some people who have horrible emotional reactions. You’re supposed to taper off but then they prescribe something new and cross taper. It was a lot of drugs some of them what I’d consider hard. The law doesn’t weigh in on this as far as I know except in the realm of diminished capacity or none. This is just my opinion. I get the vibe psychosis is being used bc it’s the only defense that would exonerate in this case but I’m troubled by the shifting prescriptions in a short time. For someone who was suffering from extreme depression thoughts of suicide drugs can tip someone over into being someone they’re not. Less empathy. Flattened affection. More anger. It’s real. You can’t just turn it off.

Prisons have no shortage of mentally ill people. They are woefully deficient in serving this population. I think the concern and a valid one is if she’s confined to psychiatric care would she be released after a relatively short period of time. Like I said I can’t negate the drug cocktails. But I also can’t negate three innocent kids being brutally murdered. It’s not an open and shut case imo despite how grossly people are behaving treating it like an overwhelmed very depressed mom who snapped so let’s rally behind her. There are more overwhelmed very depressed moms than people think. Whenever I hear a story about animal abuse in the form of neglect I always wonder why they didn’t let the animal go. One can always take off.

I appreciated the article a lot and the points and comparisons made. I don’t disagree about the horror of the crime. But I’m a huge critic of turning mentally ill people into guinea pigs for drug cocktails. I would sadly call it common practice.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elena Louisa Lange's avatar
Elena Louisa Lange
2d

You make a good case against the insanity defense, but you are trying to say too much at once (cultural Marxism has really nothing to do with it), so you’ve lost me, and the article has become frayed. Concentrate on one thing and connect the dots instead of just randomly pouring your heart out over several unrelated issues.

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Josef Volodzko and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Josef Volodzko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture