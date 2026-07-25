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What the hell is wrong with Democrats?
Hasan Piker is more extreme than Nick Fuentes. So why does the left embrace him?
7 hrs ago
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David Josef Volodzko
99
38
24
Why great art feels like death
A conversation about learning to love what you don’t understand
Jul 24
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David Josef Volodzko
3
4
38:17
Christopher Nolan's Odyssey is the map home
Homer’s Odyssey is often mistaken for a story about monsters and voyages, but at its heart, it’s a story about homecoming.
Jul 21
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David Josef Volodzko
52
10
11
The Riddle of American Identity (w/ David Josef Volodzko)
I recently wrote a piece exploring the concept of American identity, primarily through the prism of the immigrant experience, and it got me thinking…
Published on History Impossible
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Jul 17
Everyone is wrong about birthright citizenship
The issue isn't whether it should exist, but why we adopted it in the first place.
Jul 9
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David Josef Volodzko
22
12
4
Home of the brave
The World Cup is here, the whole world is watching, and what they’re seeing is blowing their minds.
Jul 2
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David Josef Volodzko
72
12
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June 2026
The genocidal rape of Britain
Keir Starmer is stepping down. The UK is already there.
Jun 22
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David Josef Volodzko
46
3
9
Teach your children well. You just might save the West.
Also, Happy Father's Day
Jun 21
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David Josef Volodzko
51
8
12
The moral rot in black America
On the response to the Karmelo Anthony story
Jun 15
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David Josef Volodzko
627
145
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American Protestantism is a perversion. And it's dying.
The faith has become something its founder never imagined, destroying evangelicalism and hollowing out Christianity itself along the way.
Jun 10
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David Josef Volodzko
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Elijah Snyder
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25
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Pure cold rage
Henry Nowak and Britain's two-tier justice system
Jun 4
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David Josef Volodzko
80
8
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Will America put trans athletes in their place?
The debate is about basic decency, but decency begins with honesty.
Jun 2
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David Josef Volodzko
60
5
12
© 2026 David Josef Volodzko
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