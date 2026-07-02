The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Elke's avatar
Elke
Jul 2

And God bless you. I read every post and am grateful for them.

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Elana Gomel's avatar
Elana Gomel
Jul 2

As a grateful (legal) immigrant, I agree with every word.

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