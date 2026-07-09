The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Jul 9Edited

I got confused about your main point in the last few paragraphs.

You seemed to be arguing for birthright citizenship in the bulk of the article, but then in the last few paragraphs you seemed to be willing to accept very large exceptions (birth tourism and children of illegal immigrants) that would effectively undo birthright citizenship. Together, that is probably about half of all birthright citizenship.

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4 replies by David Josef Volodzko and others
David Phillips's avatar
David Phillips
Jul 11

Thoughtful and helpful. I saw in person with people I knew in Thailand the difficulty of withholding citizenship from a group on the basis of ethnicity. Look up the Thai national anthem sometime. The various tribal groups were excluded from citizenship for generations of living in the country. Thailand has similar "immigration" issues and a wide open border with several countries. We need a good policy resolution to deal with the tourists. I don't see how we extend citizenship to tourists. These are much worse than illegal immigrants who are at least living in the country and raising their children here. I don't think a carve out for tourist births not getting citizenship would affect the rest of the good benefits we get from the practice.

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