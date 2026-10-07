The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
1d

Great article! Meritocrats do not surrender to an aristocracy of talent. Talent may be an awesome gift, and it can give you a superb start—but right behind you is a stream of talented competitors grinding to overtake you. And when they do, they’ve earned it. 😉

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Ellie is Based in Paris's avatar
Ellie is Based in Paris
1d

Love this. I love American grit and hard work. I'll take that over french fatalism any day.

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