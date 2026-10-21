The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Opmerker's avatar
Opmerker
3dEdited

The issue is never the issue. The issue always The Revolution. Reds and Greens are a match made in hades who'll turn on each other after the rest of the world has been torched beyond recognition.

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Principles vs Tribes's avatar
Principles vs Tribes
3d

I must take strong issue with the phrase in the opening paragraph: “admittedly noble ideals”.

Leftism will never deserve such flattery.

When the Left isn’t lying about its objectives, it’s claiming a monopoly on goodness itself. Such claims are only backhanded insults against the Left’s critics, and to parrot these claims is to participate in the insult.

For example, Leftists will claim that being left-wing means “caring about poor people”. Not only are Leftists typically more interested in their own Messiah complexes than in actual poor people (they’re too misanthropic to want to touch actual poor people), but they compare poorly with the efforts and results that the Right delivers to the poor. The Left wants you to think that the Right hates the poor; the reverse is more true.

This article is otherwise very good, but we need to stop reflexively complimenting the world’s worst people. They don’t deserve it, and audiences are worse off for the psychological conditioning.

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