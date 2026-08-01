The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Robert McGill's avatar
Robert McGill
16h

A frightening history of the consequences of the left’s failure to recognize the consequences of playing footsie with Radical Islam.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s experience is a cautionary tale in this regard. A victim of Islamic driven female genital mutilation as a child, she was basically run out of her Parliamentary seat in Holland, not to mention the country itself, for raising the alarm about Radical Islam.

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Patrick Mill's avatar
Patrick Mill
20h

Actually a good article well done

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