The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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TulK's avatar
TulK
1d

One thing I find perplexing is how all the grammatical errors went uncorrected in the peer review process. Either 1) no one bothered to read his work, which would be utterly shocking, 2) the reviewers looked past the grammatical errors as a sort of accommodation for his alleged disability (pretty funny because then what is academia even doing at this point) or 3) the reviewers were terrified of being labelled white supremacists for upholding any kind of standards. I feel like it was combination of 2 and 3. I would love to see some further reporting on how this all happened.

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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
1d

Arday's rise made me think of the old movie "Being There" with Shirley MacClaine and Peter Sellers where a simple minded gardner is elevated to a great philosopher.

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