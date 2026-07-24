Why great art feels like death

What does it mean to truly experience a work of art? In this episode of The Radicalist, David Volodzko speaks with friend and self-described redneck Jefferson Marks about the importance of set and setting and the unspoken terror of great works of beauty.

The conversation moves from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Japanese tea ceremony to the story of a deaf woman hearing Beethoven for the first time, as they discuss whether taste should simply be trusted or deliberately trained, and why humans are so drawn to sublime forces that horrify and dwarf us.