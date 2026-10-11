The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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John Dzurak's avatar
John Dzurak
18h

Being raised a "cradle Catholic" I always bristled at the fact that Adam (and Eve's) first supposed SIN doomed us to the beginning of our "checkered" future. ORIGINAL SIN is always alive and well, unfortunately, but there is also the fact that everyone who suffered then is DEAD, DEAD, DEAD and gone and filling the hands of those alive today neither brings anyone back nor righteously fulfills some twisted form of vigilante justice. The ugly truth is that we are SLAVES to the past and unless we just go forward there will be nothing but truly unjustified resentment, no true forgiveness. My ancestors were slaves to the Romans. Do I need to go to Italy and claim a slice of the Vatican? Too many takers; too few contributors.

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Insomniac by Night's avatar
Insomniac by Night
20h

That is a very lovely bowl.

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