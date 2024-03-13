The Radicalist

The Radicalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD
Mar 14, 2024

I appreciate a good news story about India. I've personally seen improvement in infrastructure, healthcare delivery and health education in rural Tamil Nadu from local and gov't efforts over the last 10 years. It's an incredible country with big problems and glories like many others.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Josef Volodzko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture