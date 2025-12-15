The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
Dec 15, 2025

There used to be respect for the dead. Particularly if they were murdered. Particularly if they were just now murdered. Not to forget that one of his children apparently did it.

There used to be respect.

To spit on someone's fresh grave is beyond all apologetics . It's a degenerate generation.

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1 reply by David Josef Volodzko
Steve Crumbaugh's avatar
Steve Crumbaugh
Jan 1

President Trump was wrong to make these comments. They are tacky and disrespectful. It does not matter if these remarks were or were not comparable to those made about Charlie Kirk's assassination, I expect more from my president than from an online rabble of feebleminded bigots. It says more about Trump than about the Reiners. I am used to the President's lack of decorum and tendency to say things that normal people never would, and yet I was shocked at this. I know the President has an oversized ego and has a tendency to make things about himself, but this is beyond the pale. There is no defending this. It is disgraceful and he should be ashamed of himself.

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