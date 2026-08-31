The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3hEdited

Is Mahmoud Khalil being deported for "speech" or is he being deported for being the ringleader of a hate mob of permanent "activists" who were violating the rights of Jewish students at Columbia (menacing and harassment) and for helping create an ugly environment of intimidation?

Chanting "Globalize the Intifada" more or less means: attack any Jew/Zionist wherever you find them, certainly making Columbia less than a safe space and opening it up to civil rights violations, which they subsequently admitted.

His is an interesting wedge case and a perfect example of the paradox of tolerance. If you read the writings of the org he led, CUAD (Columbia University Apartheid Divest) sounds like a Hamas PR Dept: they loved 10/7 and want more, lionize every "martyr" killed by the IDF no matter how many murders they committed, and are anti-Israel and anti-America to the point of derangement.

This for me raised 2 questions: 1) Would we tolerate a foreigner on a visa coming to our universities if he aimed this level of vitriol and hostility against any other minority group? and 2) why would you come to a foreign country, devote your time there to denouncing this country in the most florid terms, then play victim of oppression when the country you hate decides to pull your visa? (I would deport him just for being an entitled jackass:))

I'm just not sure this is a speech issue. Jew hate is a particularly potent form of social poison, it has already warped our politics and discourse, so does someone from elsewhere have the RIGHT to push it here sans consequence? Don't we have enough of our own and no need to import more? Does a sane country allow this based on the idea of "free speech" (however toxic) or does a sane country deport people here on visas who violate the rights of our citizens and who weaponize our freedoms against us?

I almost sort of see both sides, but I will admit a bias: CUAD is an obvious hate org, none of this would have been tolerated if the target were blacks or gays, and Khalil is a poster boy for radical ingratitude who demands a level of sympathy and charity he's never once extended to Jews.

Where do we draw the line on tolerating the intolerant? is always a hard question to answer.

Thanks

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Principles vs Tribes's avatar
Principles vs Tribes
5h

From day one, Trump the politician has used shock and outrage to draw attention where it would never otherwise be drawn. The shock and outrage are generally not ethical on his part, but they've been tolerated by people with a "Flight 93 election" mindset, and even those of us who are sticklers for principle are forced to admit that Trump beats the alternative by a good margin.

But the question we must answer is "What comes next?"

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