The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
Oct 3, 2025

This is how you bring the far right extremes into power. The failure to honestly acknowledge the problem is ultimately counterproductive. If you give people no voice to their concerns, they will go to whoever hears them.......and they will be right to do so. So unrelentingly stupid.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Oct 3, 2025

Not one of the politicians has any idea what they are doing, nor do they have the confidence if the people of this Country.

For common decency the Pro-Hamas rallies, for that is what they are, should be banned at least for the next week or so to let the Jewish community grieve.

If the organisers refuse, then the special "heavy" police unit brought in for the largely peaceful UK unite protest , should be put into action preferably backed up by the military.

Appeasement only leads to even more anti-semitic violence which is only too plain to see if you have eyes.

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