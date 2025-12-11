The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Jared F's avatar
Jared F
Dec 11, 2025

A very well written and imminently reasonable article. The one quibble I have is the belief that we can import people who believe our country is “the great Satan” without issue. While it is true that some Christians also hold that view (hell, some non religious people hold that view for political reasons alone), once someone is a citizen there’s almost nothing that can be done. We have the ability to control who comes to this country, and barring individuals who hate our values is not some moral evil. I would prefer to have more people in the country who love America than hate her, call me crazy.

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Principles vs Tribes's avatar
Principles vs Tribes
Dec 11, 2025

Quite a bit of subversion of expectations here, as the Haitian introduction led me to expect nothing but defense of Somalia. Three more points:

1. Talk of a high percentage of Somalis in the US being US citizens really doesn't impact criticism. We understand that entry into America and even citizenship have been doled out irresponsibly by past regimes, and legal approval has not solved the inherent problems.

2. Sympathy for Somalis doesn't mean that they are remotely close to being able to exist in our society, which is designed for far higher social trust than they have back home. They're generations deep in an "abuse or be abused" culture.

3. Any left-wing whining about how cultural criticism is "racist" should be silenced with a single word: REDNECKS. Rednecks are clearly meant to refer only to a certain ethnicity, and there is no limit to the over-the-top negative portrayals of rednecks that left-wing media gorges itself upon. They don't believe that stigmatizing an ethnic culture is wrong; they just hate "whiteness".

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