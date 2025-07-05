The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Stuart's avatar
Stuart
Jul 5, 2025

Beautiful. Thank you and happy 4th!

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Steve Crumbaugh's avatar
Steve Crumbaugh
Jul 11, 2025

Thank you for this reminder

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