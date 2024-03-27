The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
Mar 28, 2024

David , that is a great story. Amazing. What a life. I’ve never heard anything like that. Can’y wait for the book.Please read the audio book yourself.

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Vernue's avatar
Vernue
Mar 29, 2024

Such a wonderfully talented writer and storyteller!

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