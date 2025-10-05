The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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Reality Seeker
Oct 5, 2025

The Theresienstadt ghetto in Terezín is mentioned in this article. There is a book titled "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" by Hana Volavková. First seen as a 16 year old, this book of Theresienstadt children's art and poems has had a lifelong impact on me. Beautiful and sad as each child's name, age, and place of death is noted.

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1 reply by David Josef Volodzko
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April
Oct 5, 2025

Thank you for this excellent article.

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