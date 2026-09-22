The Radicalist

The Radicalist

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
2d

Race denialism is massively immoral, inefficient, and has large scale negative impacts on society.

It’s also been “manageable” until now. This isn’t the first “woke freakout.” We’ve survived them before, whatever the cost.

The issue is that surviving it was based on being an 87% white society. Basically everytime we did some crazy woke shit, the median white voter would get sick of it after awhile and smack it down.

Today whites are a minority of new births. Romney got 59% of the white vote and lost.

I fear that eventually the white % will be low enough that their will be no normie median voter pushback against a future woke moral panic, because the median voter will be non-white and on board with looting whites.

The only openly HBD world leader, Lee Kuan yew, explicitly said this was a problem and why he froze Singapore’s demographics by law and ensured the Chinese would always have a 75% super majority.

So my big takeaway is that due to immigration (which would be heavily influenced by genetics if it were allowed) we can’t assume that there will be a kind of “I don’t know why, but I don’t like it” pushback against future woke by the normie median voter to save society from its own lies.

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Geoffrey Kemball-Cook's avatar
Geoffrey Kemball-Cook
2d

Thanks for this thoughtful article with a lot of background.

Discussion of the elements and underlying causes of physical and psychological average differences between races should be profoundly interesting and useful for multiracial societies on any scale, from a school or workplace up to international level, as it informs what policies will be most helpful - or least corrosive, at a minimum.

Unfortunately the antiracist over-reach from the 1970s onwards dismissed such research and policy making, in favour of very expensive moves in the wrong direction (affirmative action etc). These policies, ironically enough, in addition to not working, actually have very racist messages for individual black people embedded in them, that they are only ever going to succeed if white people make things easy for them, due to their lower intelligence, or whatever. Nice work.

Cofnas believes that facing the realities of race, and average race differences, has the potential to liberate everyone from fifty years of unhelpful thinking and action. It’s a very positive direction to head in.

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